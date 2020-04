BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Healthcare workers in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania were greeted to a roar of applause on Wednesday night.Radnor Township Police Department and Lower Merion Township Police Department joined in unity along with the public to honor those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.Healthcare workers entering Bryn Mawr Hospital were applauded one by one as first responders stood at a safe distance.The gesture is just one of many happening across the country for our healthcare professionals.