Robbers pepper spray business owner, take $27,000 in cash from deposit bag 

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects accused of pepper-spraying a business owner and taking $27,000 from a bag he was trying to deposit at a Wells Fargo dropbox.It happened Monday around 6 a.m. at the Wells Fargo in the 700 block of Adams Ave. in the Crescentville section.Investigators said the business owner suffered minor injuries but wasn't able to get a good look at the men after being pepper sprayed.Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum said detectives believed the robbers planned the attack.Rosenbaum said the victim owns a supermarket and usually makes large cash deposits at the same time following weekend business.Rosenbaum is asking business owners to be cautious and change their routine often when making cash deposits at any dropbox location.Detectives are working the investigation in hopes of getting a solid description of the suspects.