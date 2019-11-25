Caught on camera: Robbers target victims at front door of South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a scary moment caught on a doorbell camera as two men were robbed as they tried to enter a home in South Philadelphia.A neighbor shared the video with Action News showing the men approaching the door on the corner of Ritner and South Opal on Friday night.Suddenly, three men approach them.One of the suspects, a man wearting a hood, approaches the victims from the right side of the screen and tells the two victims to, "Turn around, turn around. Get on the (expletive) door."The victims face the door, with one of them holding his hands up in the air, as the thieves go through the pockets of his sweatshirt and jeans.The second victim gets the same treatment, with the thieves stuffing his belongings in their pockets as they look around to see if anybody spots their crime.At the end of the robbery, the three thieves direct the victims to lay face-down on the ground before running off.The doorbell camera video gives a pretty clear look at at least one suspect's face.Residents hope that that sharing the video will help police catch the criminals.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.