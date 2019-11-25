robbery

Caught on camera: Robbers target victims at front door of South Philadelphia home

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a scary moment caught on a doorbell camera as two men were robbed as they tried to enter a home in South Philadelphia.

A neighbor shared the video with Action News showing the men approaching the door on the corner of Ritner and South Opal on Friday night.

Suddenly, three men approach them.

One of the suspects, a man wearting a hood, approaches the victims from the right side of the screen and tells the two victims to, "Turn around, turn around. Get on the (expletive) door."

The victims face the door, with one of them holding his hands up in the air, as the thieves go through the pockets of his sweatshirt and jeans.

The second victim gets the same treatment, with the thieves stuffing his belongings in their pockets as they look around to see if anybody spots their crime.

At the end of the robbery, the three thieves direct the victims to lay face-down on the ground before running off.

The doorbell camera video gives a pretty clear look at at least one suspect's face.

Residents hope that that sharing the video will help police catch the criminals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiacrimerobberyphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
$350K in jewelry stolen from Iggy Azalea's home
Woman's fight with would-be restaurant robber caught on video
Man stabbed during Frankford attempted robbery
WATCH: Ice-cream bandits raid freezer during open house
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Couple attacked with hammer before Berks County fire
Police search for 3 teens after assault of McDonald's worker
Upper Darby police announce new interim superintendent
Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House
Funeral scheduled for boy shot at high school football game
Crash involving school bus under investigation in Cherry Hill
Show More
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
AccuWeather: More Sunshine, Even Warmer Tuesday
Surveillance video shows moment fire erupts inside Frankford store
Stop! Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
USPS wants more kids in need to write to Operation Santa
More TOP STORIES News