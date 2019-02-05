Robbers use snow as cover for home invasion in Juniata

Robbers use snow as cover for home invasion: as seen on Aciton News at 4 p.m., February 5, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a group of robbers used last week's snow as a cover to case a Juniata Park home before breaking in and attacking two men.

Cameras along the 4200 block of Palmetto Street captured four men walking up and down the block around 7 p.m. last Friday night.

One of them is then seen shoveling the steps, before trying to open the door.

Police say that robber then knocked.

When a 62-year-old man came to the door three other robbers rushed in carrying shotguns and handguns.

Two of the assailants forced him into the basement while hitting him with the shotgun.

The other two then attacked a 54-year-old man upstairs.

Both victims said they were told to hand over their money in Spanish.

The group left after getting cash.

If you have any information on the home invasion you are asked to contact East Detectives.

