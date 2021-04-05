Robbery at Center City hotel under investigation

robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a heist at a Center City hotel.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Doubletree by Hilton on Broad Street near Locust.

Police said a robbery took place at the hotel.

They said an intruder made off with an unknown amount of money.

No further details were released and there is no word on any arrests.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.
