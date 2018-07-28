TEXAS NEWS

Robbery attempt mistaken for active shooter at McAllen, Texas, mall

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a tweet that the smashing of glass cases in a jewelry store at La Plaza Mall was mistaken for gunfire. (@josielynn__/Twitter)

MCALLEN, Texas --
Panic erupted at a Texas mall when an attempted robbery was mistaken for an active shooter situation on Saturday.

The attempted robbery happened in a jewelry store at La Plaza Mall along Interstate 2. McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a tweet that the smashing of glass cases was mistaken for gunfire.


Local authorities originally reported that they were responding to an active shooter situation.

Videos and photos on social media appear to show suspects being apprehended inside the mall. Rodriguez said all known suspects are in custody.

No injuries were reported in connection with the robbery attempt.
