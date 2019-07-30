Robbery leads to shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a robbery that ended in a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at Wakeling and Ditman streets.
Police said two men were sitting together when they were approached by a group.
The suspects went through the pair's pockets and took a cell phone.
One of the suspects fired a gun hitting a 20-year-old man in the neck.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
Police are looking at surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspects.
