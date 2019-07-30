Robbery leads to shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a robbery that ended in a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at Wakeling and Ditman streets.

Police said two men were sitting together when they were approached by a group.

The suspects went through the pair's pockets and took a cell phone.

One of the suspects fired a gun hitting a 20-year-old man in the neck.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking at surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiaphilly newsrobberyshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$4K Chipotle theft in NE Philly possibly linked to Popeyes robberies
Father who died trying to rescue son from ocean identified
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi
Holiday Inn owner ditches tiny hotel soaps and shampoos
Show More
Bizarre crash ends with driver jumping out of sunroof
Big sister saves brother, 4, from drowning in Levittown
AccuWeather: Hot, very humid today
79-year-old woman sentenced to jail for feeding stray cats
Fox Chase Cancer Center to be sold to Jefferson University
More TOP STORIES News