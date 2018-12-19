POLICE CHASE

Robbery suspects lead police on chase through Pennypack Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia police searched a section of Pennypack Park for a robbery suspect as reported during Action News at 10 on December 19, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police searched a section of Pennypack Park for a robbery suspect Wednesday night.

Chopper 6 was over the scene just after 10 p.m. in the area of the park south of Holmesburg Prison.

Initial reports said the suspects were in a van that sped away when spotted by police.

Police said the van drove through Holmesburg before coming to a stop along a trail in the park.

Police managed to catch three suspects but for some time a fourth suspect was on foot in the park. That suspect has since been captured.

It is not clear what or who the group allegedly robbed.

There were no shots fired and are no reports of injuries at this time.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newspolice chaserobbery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE CHASE
Police open fire, chase armed man in Overbrook
Police chase involving stolen car ends in Juniata
Phoenixville man in jail after police chase to New York
Officer injured while chasing suspect in Strawberry Mansion
More police chase
Top Stories
Toddler suffered head trauma, death ruled a homicide
Philly middle school students offered pizza for HIV testing
4 now charged in quadruple murder in SW Philadelphia basement
Thief steals car with a trunk full of Christmas gifts
NJ cheesecake company takes fundraising order but doesn't deliver
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding Rains Thursday Afternoon Into Friday
Strath Haven HS students protest students involved in racist letter campaign
Chester Co. DA opens criminal investigation into Sunoco pipelines
Show More
Woman tricked into getting out of car in Delco carjacking
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Police respond to domestic issue in Warminster
Children's Place infant snowsuits recalled due to choking hazard
Meek Mill's grandmother's home spray-painted with graffiti in South Philly
More News