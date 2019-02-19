PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The search is on for two people who robbed a man then shot him in the face in Philadelphia and police think it could be connected to a similar incident that happened two weeks ago.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday along the 5700 block of Pulaski Avenue in Germantown.
Police say two armed masked men in a dark Nissan approached a 28-year-old man. They announced a robbery and the victim handed over $120.
But then police say the men demanded the victim's car keys. He refused and there was a scuffle.
The victim was then shot in the jaw.
The gunman jumped into the Nissan and sped off.
"Fortunately, we do have several businesses at the intersection of Chelten and Pulaski that do have exterior cameras so Northwest Detectives are on the scene, processing the scene, to see if any of these cameras recorded anything that could help us with this robbery and shooting," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police say the crime is very similar to one that took place earlier in the month.
It happened around 1 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the unit block of Woodlawn Street.
Police say the 21-year-old victim was approached by two masked men. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and announced the robbery.
Authorities say the victim immediately turned over his wallet. That's when he was shot in the stomach.
The two men then jumped in a car and sped off.
Police say the victim managed to walk about a half a block to his home where officers found him.
He was taken to Einstein Medical Center for care. Police say the victim was conscious and able to pass along most of the information.
"We believe at this time they are very possibly related because the same description of the offenders, same description of the vehicle, they fired one shot, so it's very possible that these robberies are related," Small said.
No arrests have been made in either incident.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps