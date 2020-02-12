2 women sought in robbery of men they met at high-end LA restaurant: Police

LOS ANGELES -- Two young women in high heels pulled off a crime while on a date in California.

Two men were having dinner at a restaurant when they met the two women, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Our sister station KABC reports the restaurant was Cecconi's in West Hollywood.

Eventually, the two men and their new female acquaintances left the restaurant and ended up at the home of one of the men.

At the home, the women mixed drinks, which the men drank.

At one point, one of the women went outside with one of the men, while the other two stayed inside.

Police say, after some time, the woman outside went back into the home to use the restroom.

When she didn't come back out again, the man went to look for her.

He found his friend lying unconscious inside a bedroom and the two women gone.

He also noticed two very expensive wrist watches were missing.

The man called paramedics. They brought his friend to a local hospital, where he was described in serious but stable condition.

Police did not specify whether the man was knocked out by something in the drinks or some other cause.

The incident happened Oct. 28, 2019, but police recently released surveillance video of the two women and asked the public for help finding them.
