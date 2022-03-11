police chase

2 suspects identified after police chase in Delaware ends with crash in Pennsylvania

Police say one of the men tried to strike several Acme workers with an SUV after an attempted shoplifting.
EMBED <>More Videos

Delaware police chase ends with crash in Pennsylvania

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police have identified the two men arrested and charged after a police pursuit that began in New Castle County, Delaware ended with a crash in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Delaware state police say 30-year-old Robert Baker and 27-year-old Andrew Masscotte, both of Claymont, were involved in multiple robberies before the chase.

Photos provided by Delaware state police show Robert Baker in 2020 and Andrew Masscotte in 2017.



The first robbery happened shortly before 6 p.m. Monday at King of Gold at 2201 Silverside Road.

The second robbery happened at the Sunoco station on Philadelphia Pike shortly before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Then, shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the Acme on Naamans Road in Wilmington for a report of two men who attempted to shoplift.

The suspects were confronted, police say, and one of them struck the victim while the other implied he had a weapon.

They got into a white SUV, police say, and the driver drove up onto a sidewalk and tried to hit five employees as he fled.

Troopers located the Ford Escape on Dale Court in Wilmington and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

Troopers say they broke off the chase due to safety concerns.

The SUV was then spotted in Pennsylvania and was being pursued by local police before the driver ultimately crashed at the intersection of Chichester and Taylor avenues in Delaware County.

Baker and Masscotte were taken into custody.

Delaware state police say both suspects are awaiting extradition from Pennsylvania to be formally charged.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawaredelaware countypolice chaserobbery
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Delaware police chase ends with crash in Pennsylvania
Police chase ends in crash in North Philadelphia
1 arrested after police chase ends in Tioga-Nicetown
Delaware police chase ends in crash; at least 1 arrested
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Up to 6" of snow possible on Saturday
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
DA: Driver was drunk in Cheltenham crash that killed 1, injured 3
Late-night shooting results in Philly's 100th homicide of 2022
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
President Biden in Philly to address Democratic caucus, visit school
Couple charged with trespassing for spending night inside Target store
Show More
Mother, child injured in 'suspicious' house fire: Officials
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
Daylight saving time starts this weekend: What to know
Modern French or delicious dim sum? Check out these women-owned spots
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail: 'I am not suicidal!'
More TOP STORIES News