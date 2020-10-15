Texas billionaire charged in largest tax fraud case against an American

SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman on Thursday with a $2 billion tax fraud scheme in what they say is the largest such case against an American.

Department of Justice officials said at a news conference in San Francisco that Brockman, 79, hid the money over 20 years through complicated schemes including filing false returns and setting up secret accounts all over the world to hide and launder money. They also charged him with investor fraud.

Prosecutors also announced that Robert Smith, founder and chairman of investment firm Vista Equity Partners, will cooperate in the investigation and pay $139 million to settle a tax probe.

"Complexity will not hide crime from law enforcement. Sophistication is not a defense to federal criminal charges," said David L. Anderson, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California.

"We will not hesitate to prosecute the smartest guys in the room," he said.

Brockman is CEO of Reynolds and Reynolds Co. of Dayton, Ohio.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday and Brockman is scheduled to make an appearance in San Francisco.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
taxesu.s. & worldfinancefraud
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly issues restaurant guidance for outdoor dining in cold weather
Woman now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face
Substances that prompted hazmat situation in Camden County deemed safe
Dueling town halls tonight: Biden in Philly; Trump in Miami
Study: COVID risk on planes extremely low when passengers wear masks
Woman killed inside her Burlington home: Officials
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
Show More
Halted for virus, live poker to resume soon in Atlantic City
Local contractor hits $1.3 million jackpot at AC casino
Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Fauci warns
Gas station employee fighting for his life after shootout in Philly
Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
More TOP STORIES News