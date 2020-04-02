Robert Kraft uses Patriots plane to deliver N95 masks from China to Massachusetts

No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/ieV6XMC5Ow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2020

BOSTON -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is using the team's plane to retrieve personal protective equipment from China amid the COVID-19 outbreak.Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeted that the Krafts and other partners are efforting to transport 1 million N95 masks to frontline workers in the state."No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork," the tweet read along with a picture of the plane receiving supplies.The plane is expected to land at Boston Logan International Airport later Thursday.The masks arriving represent a partial shipment, and the exact amounts of this shipment will be counted upon arrival and inspection.In a statement, Kraft said he was "honored" to be a part of this humanitarian mission."I truly hope that in doing so, we can in some way inspire others to find creative ways to give more in support of our doctors, nurses and first responders. It's nice to care for those who provide such compassionate care for us," the statement read.