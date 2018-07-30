Robert Wilkie sworn in as new Veterans Affairs secretary

STEPHANIE EBBS
Vice President Mike Pence swore in Robert Wilkie as secretary of Veterans Affairs on Monday.

Wilkie served as acting secretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs after former secretary David Shulkin resigned in March and Trump's previous nominee, his physician Ronny Jackson, withdrew himself from consideration.

"Since day one my administration has been focused on serving the men and women who make freedom possible, our great veterans, these heroes deserve on the best and they will have it under Robert Wilkie - I have no doubt about it," President Donald Trump said during the ceremony.

Before Trump nominated Wilkie for the position at Veterans Affairs he worked for the Department of Defense as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
1 critically injured in shooting on I-95 in New Castle
Name released of man shot, killed by police near Dorney Park
Video shows man taking packages from driveway in West Goshen
Imposters pose at child protective services in Delaware
Hundreds of teens descend on Broad Street
Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million
Off-duty officer allegedly catches car break-in suspects red-handed
Police: Del. man assaults, kidnaps couple in their 80s
Show More
Number of people ordered to flee California fires hits 15K
Caesars launching sports betting in New Jersey, Mississippi
Missing student's father gives desperate plea to public
'Hot Water Challenge' leaves Ind. teen severely burned
Cosby fighting classification as sexually violent predator
More News