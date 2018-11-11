WOOLSEY FIRE

Robin Thicke, Bianca Blanco and Scott Derrickson among celebrities to lose homes in Woolsey Fire

Though the Bachelor mansion apparently survived the Woolsey Fire, multiple celebrities are among those who have lost their homes.

MALIBU, Calif. --
Robin Thicke, model April Love Geary and Shannen Doherty are among the growing list of celebrities who have lost homes to the devastating Woolsey Fire in Southern California.

Thicke and Geary documented their evacuation on social media Saturday, and Geary later posted on her Instagram story that the couple's house was gone.



Actress Bianca Blanco said she watched her house burn live on television, writing on Instagram that she had successfully evacuated and made it to safety before her home was lost.



"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Shannen Doherty said her "heart is ripped apart" by the loss of a Malibu home where she and husband Kurt Iswarienko were married in 2011, posting on Instagram a wedding-day photo of the smiling couple on a tree-lined path at the property apparently owned by a friend.

She had previously found refuge in the house when her father died in 2010, Doherty wrote.

On Friday, the wind-driven wildfire destroyed the home of "Dr. Strange" director Scott Derrickson and the historic Paramount Ranch where shows like HBO's "Westworld" and "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" were filmed. The fate of Caitlyn Jenner's home was unclear, though she said in an Instagram video that she was safe.



Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West, Scott Baio, Rainn Wilson and Guillermo del Toro were also forced to evacuate their homes, in some cases hurriedly trying to arrange transport for their horses.

"I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones," Lady Gaga tweeted. "I'm sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You."



The blaze started Thursday night and by Friday had pushed toward Malibu and the Pacific Ocean, prompting evacuations in Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and other nearby areas.

Alyssa Milano said her home was "in jeopardy" amid her attempts to safely evacuate her five horses. The actress ultimately got the help she needed and tweeted that her horses were safe. "My children are safe. ... Everything with a heartbeat is safe."


Kim Kardashian West posted a video on Instagram of an area on fire with a message "Pray for Calabasas." She said she landed back home, spent an hour packing and evacuated shortly afterward.

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
