Gaming platform Roblox is back online after weekend outage

Roblox issued statement apparently meant to quash rumors a free burrito giveaway at a digital Chipotle was the cause.
PHILADELPHIA -- The popular gaming site Roblox went back online Sunday after being down for most of the weekend.

The online platform crashed Friday. In a statement, the company tweeted Sunday evening that "Roblox is back online everywhere! Thank you for your continued patience as we get back to normal."



The company tweeted several updates on its progress to restore service.

Roblox said the outage was "not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.''



This was apparently meant to quash rumors that the trouble was caused by a free burrito giveaway at a digital Chipotle on the Roblox platform.



On the platform, players can create their own games and play with other users. It became wildly popular after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools and kept children indoors looking for something to do.

According to numbers compiled by the social media consulting firm Backlinko, Roblox has more than 43 million active users a day (up from 14 million in 2016), 40 million games and 9.5 million developers.
