Cooking with Rocco & Tam: Butterscotch Budino

Father's Day is Sunday, and every dad deserves a celebration

Now, everyone loves pudding...and guess who can help you make it next level?

Rocco and Tam are here with a Budino, a butterscotch pudding.

There are lots of ways to dress it up, including with a dash of rum.

RECIPE: Butterscotch Budino

345(gr) /12oz /1.5 cups Milk Chocolate

345(gr) /12oz/1.5 cups Heavy cream

166(gr)/ 6 oz/ cup Brown Sugar 200(gr)/ 7oz/ 1 cup Budino

50(gr) /1 Egg 50(gr)/ 1.7/ cup Milk Chocolate

60(gr) /2oz/3 Egg yolks

30(gr)/ 1oz/ 3T Corn Starch

5(gr)/ 1tsp. Kosher salt

58(gr)/2oz/ 4T Butter

35(gr)/1.25 oz/2T& 1tsp. Dark Rum

1. Bring, milk, cream and of sugar to a boil.

2. Whisk together cornstarch, egg, egg yolks, and remaining brown sugar.

3. Slowly pour hot liquid into egg mixture, and whisk Smooth. Return to pot.

4. Bring everything to a boil while whisking the whole time. Strain.

5. Add salt, butter, & dark rum. Emulsify. Place plastic wrap directly on the surface. Refrigerate

OPTIONAL

1. Add chocolate to warm finished Budino recipe from above. Emulsify.

2. Place Plastic wrap directly on the surface. Refrigerate.

Rosemary Crumble

50(gr)/ 1.75oz/ 3T Butter

50(gr)/ 1.75oz/1/4 cup Sugar

50(gr)/1.75oz/1/4 cup Almond Flour

70(gr)/ 2.5oz/1/3 cup
