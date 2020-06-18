Cooking with Rocco & Tam: Butterscotch Budino

Father's Day is Sunday, and every dad deserves a celebration
Now, everyone loves pudding...and guess who can help you make it next level?
Rocco and Tam are here with a Budino, a butterscotch pudding.
There are lots of ways to dress it up, including with a dash of rum.
RECIPE: Butterscotch Budino
345(gr) /12oz /1.5 cups Milk Chocolate
345(gr) /12oz/1.5 cups Heavy cream
166(gr)/ 6 oz/ cup Brown Sugar 200(gr)/ 7oz/ 1 cup Budino
50(gr) /1 Egg 50(gr)/ 1.7/ cup Milk Chocolate
60(gr) /2oz/3 Egg yolks
30(gr)/ 1oz/ 3T Corn Starch
5(gr)/ 1tsp. Kosher salt
58(gr)/2oz/ 4T Butter
35(gr)/1.25 oz/2T& 1tsp. Dark Rum
1. Bring, milk, cream and of sugar to a boil.
2. Whisk together cornstarch, egg, egg yolks, and remaining brown sugar.
3. Slowly pour hot liquid into egg mixture, and whisk Smooth. Return to pot.
4. Bring everything to a boil while whisking the whole time. Strain.
5. Add salt, butter, & dark rum. Emulsify. Place plastic wrap directly on the surface. Refrigerate
OPTIONAL
1. Add chocolate to warm finished Budino recipe from above. Emulsify.
2. Place Plastic wrap directly on the surface. Refrigerate.
Rosemary Crumble
50(gr)/ 1.75oz/ 3T Butter
50(gr)/ 1.75oz/1/4 cup Sugar
50(gr)/1.75oz/1/4 cup Almond Flour
70(gr)/ 2.5oz/1/3 cup
