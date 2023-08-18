TikTok star The Gem Guy shows off his massive gem collection

You may have seen The Gem Guy on tiktok with his viral videos about his extensive gem collection. Here's an exclusive look at what makes his hobby shine!

PENNSYLVANIA -- He's known as "The Gem Guy" on Tiktok and his videos about his massive geodes and secret rooms full of gems have amassed him over 500k followers on the platform.

The Gem Guy began collecting gems after taking his kids to a gem exhibition nearly 10 years ago and his fascination grew.

"Seeing that this beauty exists in nature is really inspiring," he says. "I really love it."

From there his collection expanded with a giant amethyst geode that weighs more than 7,400 pounds.

"When we brought it into the house, it started buckling the house, so we had to reinforce the house," he says.

The backyard has a 7-foot waterfall surrounded by an amethyst river and behind a 500-pound door is a secret room with his most coveted pieces.

"The idea of me selling this off piece meal, that is not something I was to do," he says. "I hope to have a generations worth of purpose with is collection. I want this to have maximum positive impact on people."