Philadelphia's Rock Ministries helping underserved community get COVID-19 tests

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rock Ministries, a boxing gym that helps at-risk youth in Philadelphia, is trying to help their community amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Kensington Avenue, volunteers stood outside a tent, inviting people to get tested for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Working in partnership with Esperanza, Rock Ministries is working to bring testing to underserved communities.

In the heart of Philadelphia's Kensington section, there's a boxing gym where kids can go after school. But before they can box, they've got to read the bible. It's called Rock Mi



"We do a lot of things in the name of Christ," said Senior Pastor Buddy Osborn

For 18 years now, the Rock has been feeding the homeless, providing shelter during the winter months and even teaching kids boxing.

"Folks that are caught up in the streets, that are on drugs, they have nowhere to go, no phones, no computer," said Osborn.

Places where many seem disconnected from the dangers of the virus, many not wearing masks or even remotely attempting to practice social distancing.

"We wanna make sure they have access to this procedure, it's important that they get tested," said Osborn.
People that took the test are given a number and they can come back in a few days to look at the bulletin board to see if they tested positive or not. So far, out of 40, only one has tested positive.

So, what was it like getting the test?

"It was a little funny the way they put it in your nose, but I'm glad I got it done," said John Bowers of South Philadelphia. "A lot of people don't have the resources to do it themselves, so with these people here, they get a chance to find out if they're sick or not."

"I mean this is great, they're angels here. They do all kinds of stuff here. Makes you wanna do something for them," said Clifton Webb of South Philadelphia.

Right now, the tests are only available Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

