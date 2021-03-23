1 resident dead, 2 firefighters injured in massive fire at New York assisted living facility

Breaking news in Spring Valley, NY: A long-term care facility erupted in flames overnight. This is a massive, massive fire. We are working to learn the extent of the injuries. #abc7NY https://t.co/yQDitp7II5 pic.twitter.com/WBeZL4Osik — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) March 23, 2021

SPRING VALLEY, New York -- Authorities say one resident has died and two firefighters were injured after a massive fire Tuesday burned through a New York assisted living facility.The early-morning fire prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building.Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City. There were reports of multiple injuries.Residents were taken by bus to another facility, according to New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel, public information officer for Troop F Headquarters. He told The Associated Press that authorities were trying to determine Tuesday morning whether anyone was missing in the building.More information was expected to be available later Tuesday morning, Nevel said.Several agencies worked to get the fire under control. At one point, video from the scene showed the second floor of the facility collapsing as the fire burned. Nevel said he didn't know how many residents were in the building at the time of the fire.The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.---The Associated Press contributed to this report