Rolling Hills, California mayor's son arrested in violent assault of man with autism

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (WPVI) -- The son of Rolling Hills Mayor Patrick Wilson has been arrested in the violent caught-on-camera assault of a man with autism.Declan Bell-Wilson, 18, was arrested along with Korey Streeter, 18, of Palos Verdes Estates, at their respective homes. They were booked at the Lomita Sheriff's Station for the charges of conspiracy, assault and robbery and are each being held in lieu of $80,000 bail, according to a press release by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.On March 25, sheriff's deputies became aware of a video posted on social media. The video shows a violent attack that occurred in the parking structure of a shopping center in the 500 block of Deep Valley Drive in Rolling Hills Estates on March 22.The cellphone footage shows two men violently beating another man as he lay on the ground, defenseless. They punched the victim in his upper body before kicking him and stealing items from his pocket, the press release stated.The suspects did not stop their attack despite the presence of several witnesses. They even mocked the victim while doing it, sheriff's officials said.A second recording of the attack shows the victim standing shirtless and being ordered to strip down to his underwear in front of others.Following an investigation, detectives identified the victim as a young man with autism. He suffered bruises to his body and had two cellphones stolen. Officials said the victim did not report the crime, and his parents were not aware it happened.The suspects were also identified as Bell-Wilson and Korey Streeter."It's just disturbing because it shows a lack of appreciation of life. It's self-centeredness and it's sad to see what happens," said Rolling Hills Estates resident Stacy Martin.Both suspects were arrested on Thursday. Many other juveniles who were there during the assault were also identified and detained, the press release stated.An investigation is ongoing. As for a motive in the attack, the victim told investigators it was over a girl.Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact the Lomita Sheriff's Station at (310) 539-1661. To remain anonymous, call (800) 222-TIPS (8477).