Music legends The Rolling Stones play to a sold out Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPVI) -- The iconic rock band The Rolling Stones played to sold out crowd at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday July 23 2019.Evan though a light and at times steady rain fell on the band and fans, the band went on to entertain fans of all ages.Performing such hits as "Miss You, Angie, Start Me Up," and many other hits from over the years. Throughout the night, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts were seen with huge smiles as they played into the night.The concert was part of the rescheduled "No Filter Tour" after the band cancelled the tour for Mick Jagger's heart surgery earlier this year.