Music legends The Rolling Stones play to a sold out Lincoln Financial Field

Legendary Rolling Stones play sold out Lincoln Financial Field
By photos by Action News photographer Bob Watts
PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPVI) -- The iconic rock band The Rolling Stones played to sold out crowd at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday July 23 2019.

Evan though a light and at times steady rain fell on the band and fans, the band went on to entertain fans of all ages.

Performing such hits as "Miss You, Angie, Start Me Up," and many other hits from over the years. Throughout the night, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts were seen with huge smiles as they played into the night.

The concert was part of the rescheduled "No Filter Tour" after the band cancelled the tour for Mick Jagger's heart surgery earlier this year.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies about Russia probe
Bucks Co. man sentenced after girlfriend's body found in SUV
Philly police chase, recapture escaped suspect in Lawncrest
How to get your settlement from the Equifax data breach
Police: 4th arrest made in SW Philly apartment murder
Arrest warrant issued for subject of Action News investigation
School denies Philly CEO's offer after warning on lunch bills
Show More
Cold air funnel clouds spotted in New Jersey, Delaware
Judge rejects juvenile sentence for I-75 rock throwing suspects
Daughter travels more than 6,000 miles to surprise mom on her birthday.
Wawa is the 'official hoagie' of the Ravens, but why?
9-year-old girl tossed in air when bison charges tourists
More TOP STORIES News