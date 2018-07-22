U.S. & WORLD

Rolls Royce unveils concept for flying taxi

Rolls Royce unveils concept for flying taxi. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 22, 2018. (WPVI)

Rolls Royce has unveiled its concept for a flying taxi.

The electric hybrid takes off and lands vertically.

It can hold four to five passengers and relies on gas turbine-powered batteries that run the six propellers, and can travel up to 250 miles per hour.

Rolls Royce debuted the flying taxi at Britain's Farnborough International Airshow last week.

The company hopes to make the vehicle available in about two years.

