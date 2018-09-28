Romeo & Juliet Ticket Sweepstakes

ONE OF HISTORY'S MOST ENDURING LOVE STORIES
Of the many versions of Shakespeare's timeless love story, Sir Kenneth Macmillan's masterful ballet is considered one of the 20th century's greatest adaptations. With its emotional choreography and Prokofiev's famous score, this moving tale of star-crossed lovers that is sure to stay with you long after you leave the Academy of Music.
BUY TICKETS

LOCATION

Academy of Music
240 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Get Directions


DURATION

2 hours, 50 minutes / 2 intermissions

DATES
7:30 PM | Thursday, October 11
7:30 PM | Friday, October 12
2:00 PM | Saturday, October 13
8:00 PM | Saturday, October 13

2:00 PM | Sunday, October 14
11:00 AM | Friday, October 19
7:30 PM | Friday, October 19
2:00 PM | Saturday, October 20
8:00 PM | Saturday, October 20
2:00 PM | Sunday, October 21

Report a Typo
Top Stories
Boy dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Frankford
Child rape suspect David Hamilton Jr. captured in Aston, Pa.
Body found in Maryland believed to be man kidnapped in Philly
Trump asks FBI for updated investigation into Brett Kavanaugh
Delco man accused of shooting parents, killing father
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by breach
Police: Shot fired in road rage incident, suspects sought
84-year-old NJ Crossing Guard Retires
Show More
Chris Long pledging portion of salary to start early-literacy program
AccuWeather: Flooding Rain Gives Way To A Nice Afternoon
Man, 25 critically injured in Kensington hit-and-run
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
LAX will allow passengers to carry marijuana
More News