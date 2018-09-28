Romeo & Juliet Ticket Sweepstakes

Of the many versions of Shakespeare's timeless love story, Sir Kenneth Macmillan's masterful ballet is considered one of the 20th century's greatest adaptations. With its emotional choreography and Prokofiev's famous score, this moving tale of star-crossed lovers that is sure to stay with you long after you leave the Academy of Music.Academy of Music240 South Broad StreetPhiladelphia, PA 191022 hours, 50 minutes / 2 intermissions7:30 PM | Thursday, October 117:30 PM | Friday, October 122:00 PM | Saturday, October 138:00 PM | Saturday, October 132:00 PM | Sunday, October 1411:00 AM | Friday, October 197:30 PM | Friday, October 192:00 PM | Saturday, October 208:00 PM | Saturday, October 202:00 PM | Sunday, October 21