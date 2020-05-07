Man, 22, critical in North Philadelphia rooming house shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire broke out inside the lobby of a rooming house in North Philadelphia.It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1300 block of West York Street.Police said a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Officers found 13 shell casings at the scene, with bullets shattering windows and glass doors.Detectives believe the shooter followed his target then fled on foot.No arrests have been made.