PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver ran off after colliding with another car on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Olney section of Philadelphia, police say.It happened around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound outer lanes of the Boulevard at C Street.Two people suffered minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police are searching for the driver who got out of a vehicle and ran away from the scene.Anyone with information on the crash should call police.