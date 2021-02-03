Roosevelt Boulevard

Driver tested for DUI after flipping truck on Roosevelt Boulevard

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police were testing a pickup driver for DUI after he crashed on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

It happened on the southbound lanes near 9th Street around midnight Wednesday.

Police said the driver lost control, left the roadway, and flipped the truck onto its side, landing on the snow-covered median.

The driver had to be rescued through the front windshield.

Police said he was not seriously hurt.

The driver was tested for DUI at the scene, but police have not released any further details.

No other injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiaduidui crashcrashroosevelt boulevard
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
1 killed in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Refreeze danger: Black ice, ice-covered roads remain a concern in Philadelphia
2 dead after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Lidl opens new market in Northeast Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Comcast changes data usage rates: What you need to know
22-year-old has first successful face, double hand transplant
AccuWeather: Icy patches, windy and cold today
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
City to administer 2nd dose at former Philly Fighting COVID vaccine clinic
Philly snow emergency ends, trash pickup resumes
Philadelphia schools improving ventilation before students return
Show More
Man shot while shoveling snow outside laundromat
Allentown police ID woman found dead in winter storm
Low number of minority populations receiving vaccine in Delaware
Villanova sees spike of COVID cases on campus
Snowfall totals: How much snow has fallen across the area?
More TOP STORIES News