BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital and shut down a portion of Route 1 in Bucks County early Sunday.It happened around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 1 near Route 413.Four people were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with various injuries.Route 1 was shut down in the area for approximately two hours as police investigated.