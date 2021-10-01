Roosevelt Boulevard

Roosevelt Boulevard crash takes down SEPTA wires, repairs to take hours

The crash happened in the southbound outer lanes at 7th Street.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 Video: Crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police and emergency crews responded to a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Logan section of the city.

It occurred just after 9 a.m. Friday in the southbound outer lanes at 7th Street.

Police say the crash took down a pole with overheard wires belonging to SEPTA.

SEPTA officials say the repairs will take several hours.

All traffic is being diverted to the inner drive.

There is no word on any injuries in the crash or the number of vehicles involved.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiaseptacrashroosevelt boulevard
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
2 vehicles collide on Roosevelt Boulevard
Off-duty Philly officer riding motorcycle injured in hit-and-run
Motorcyclist injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
Driver killed, passenger ejected in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
TOP STORIES
3 children among 9 people shot in Philly Thursday night
More than $6.5 million in fake money from Russia seized in Philly
AccuWeather: Weekend warmup on the way
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID
Couple surprised by location of now-viral accidental Amazon delivery
1st ever pill to treat COVID-19 shows promise, Merck says
Philly's plastic bag ban takes effect today: What you should know
Show More
Community calls for firing of Delco officers who fatally shot girl
Father walks barefoot on 1,200-mile journey for daughter
Philly parking dispute likely led to shooting: Police
Eminem serves pasta at his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant opening
Lawmakers accuse Facebook of hiding teen mental health research
More TOP STORIES News