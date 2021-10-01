Roosevelt Boulevard crash takes down SEPTA wires, repairs to take hours

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police and emergency crews responded to a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Logan section of the city.It occurred just after 9 a.m. Friday in the southbound outer lanes at 7th Street.Police say the crash took down a pole with overheard wires belonging to SEPTA.SEPTA officials say the repairs will take several hours.All traffic is being diverted to the inner drive.There is no word on any injuries in the crash or the number of vehicles involved.