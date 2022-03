PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed after a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the Boulevard and Winchester Avenue.Police say a vehicle crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed.A male victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by medics.He was pronounced dead about an hour later.Police are investigating what led to the crash.No other injuries were reported.