Mayor Kenney to announce 8 new speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is set to announce eight new speed cameras coming to the Roosevelt Boulevard.

The nearly 12-mile stretch is considered to be one of the most dangerous roads in the state.

Once the cameras are fully operational, a 60-day warning period will be implemented before fines of up to $150 are issued.

The eight camera locations for automated speed enforcement cameras are the following;

  • Roosevelt Boulevard and Banks Way

  • Roosevelt Boulevard and F Street

  • Roosevelt Boulevard and Deveraux Street


  • Roosevelt Boulevard and Harbison Avenue

  • Roosevelt Boulevard and Strahle Street

  • Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue

  • Roosevelt Boulevard and Red Lion Road (near Whitten Street)

  • Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road ( near Horning Road)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatravelspeedingroosevelt boulevard
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News