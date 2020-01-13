Mayor Kenney to announce 8 new speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard

The nearly 12-mile stretch is considered to be one of the most dangerous roads in the state.
Once the cameras are fully operational, a 60-day warning period will be implemented before fines of up to $150 are issued.
The eight camera locations for automated speed enforcement cameras are the following;
- Roosevelt Boulevard and Banks Way
- Roosevelt Boulevard and F Street
- Roosevelt Boulevard and Deveraux Street
- Roosevelt Boulevard and Harbison Avenue
- Roosevelt Boulevard and Strahle Street
- Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue
- Roosevelt Boulevard and Red Lion Road (near Whitten Street)
- Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road ( near Horning Road)