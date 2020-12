PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Once again Dilworth Park at City Hall has been transformed into a winter wonderland for the holiday season.The Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink is back for another season of outdoor exercise and fun. They have pandemic protocols this year to reserve ice time and contact-less arrival procedures to keep it safe.The Rothman Cabin is open serving delicious dishes and drinks to enjoy outside.And the Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn has been reimagined with extra spacing to maintain safe social distancing.1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia PA, 19107