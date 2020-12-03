Traffic

Multiple people injured in crash on Route 70 in Pennsauken, New Jersey

By
PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police said multiple people were injured in an overnight crash in Pennsauken.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Thursday along route 70 west.

The vehicle appears to have come to a stop in front of the Best Buy Furniture store.

Police said some of the people inside were trapped and had to be extricated.

It is unclear how many people were in the car or what caused the crash.
