Pedestrian struck on Route 73 in Maple Shade, New Jersey

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A car struck a pedestrian in South Jersey late Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Route 73 and Fox Meadow Drive in Maple Shade, Burlington County.

A white box truck was stopped nearby, with police questioning the driver.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Officials have not released the victim's condition at this time.

No charges have been filed.
trafficmaple shadepedestrian struckpedestrian injuredcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
