Roving crowd of teens damages multiple police cars in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were called Sunday night to break up an enormous, roving crowd of teens and young adults in North Philadelphia.Police were initially brought in shortly before 11:30 p.m. to Jefferson and Sydenham streets where an estimated 800-1000 young people were gathered.The window of one of the first arriving patrol cars was broken.Police quickly realized there were more young people than officers.They reorganized and established a command post to coordinate resources.Chief Inspector Joel Dales explained, "We don't know why they gathered. We don't know whether there was a party. We have no information whatsoever giving us a warning that these kids were going to gather out here."Police worried about the safety of the crowd and the neighborhood and worked to protect nearby businesses.Members of the crowd were seen jumping on cars. Police vehicles were damaged"We had broken windshields. Side mirrors were damaged. A total of six vehicles so far," according to Dales.Officers from across the city were dispatched. Officers from the 3 to 11 p.m. shift were held over in an effort to manage the crowd.Highway patrol and emergency response teams worked to disperse the crowds.A police helicopter flew over the crowd to track it.Police said the crowd started to break up by 1 a.m. but smaller groups but were still walking through neighborhoods, moving onto North Broad and Cecil B. Moore streets, among other places.In the end, no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.