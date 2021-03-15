FYI Philly

Rowhome Coffee's Philly pretzel sandwich has people lining up down the block

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you see long lines on weekend mornings at 26th and Pine Streets in Philadelphia's Fitler Square neighborhood, it is people lining up for Rowhome Coffee's new breakfast phenomenon: Philly Pretzel Sandwich.

A soft pretzel sliced and used as the vehicle for all kinds of breakfast sandwiches both sweet and savory, like bacon or sausage eggs and cheese sandwiches.

The owners, Hugh Morretta and Eli Shaika, have been friends since high school, and have wanted to open a business together for years.

Once Morretta went to work for La Colombe and perfected his roasting skills, they thought his coffee pedigree would be the draw. For right now, at least, it's those pretzel sandwiches.

Rowhome Coffee | Facebook | Instagram
2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillybe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Caponata Alla Napoletana Italian salad recipe, Divine Lorrane $50 gift card sweepstakes
MUSI is home to Poi Dog sauces, eco-sustainable cheesesteak called the Frizwit
Gilben's Bakery is serving up Philly's best Po'Boy sandwiches
The Commodore brings Irish culture, food to Mount Airy Irish Center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. restaurants, bars to see some pandemic limits lifted in April
Cheerleader's mom accused of faking images of daughter's rivals
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Philly to reopen hybrid learning option for some families; more schools to reopen
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
Infectious diseases Dr. Paul Offit discusses the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
Show More
Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'
AccuWeather: Sunny, brisk and colder today
NJ forest fire consumes 170 acres; at least 29 buildings damaged
J&J vaccine to be administered at Liacouras Center for those eligible
More people now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News