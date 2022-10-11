Security grant announced for Roxborough High School two weeks after deadly shooting

The funding will help Roxborough, but officials acknowledged more needs to be done to help other schools in the district as well.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two weeks after 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde was shot and killed outside of Roxborough High School, lawmakers announced a $500,000 grant to enhance security.

The money will be spent on adding cameras and locks to doors at the school.

"I'm in pain that I didn't know existed," said Meredith Elizalde, the victim's mother who was at the event unveiling the funding. "I told him I loved him all the time."

Nicolas had just finished a football scrimmage when a group of five gunmen ambushed the players in late September, firing more than 60 shots. He was killed and four others were injured.

His mother pushed the community to take a stand against the surge in violence.

"We're in a state of emergency, we're in a war," she said. "No one has the luxury of riding the bench."

Lawmakers unveiled the funding on the steps of Roxborough High School on Tuesday. The funding will help the school, but officials acknowledged more needs to be done to help other schools in the district as well.

"The School District of Philadelphia absolutely has a crisis," said Superintendent Tony Watlington.

"I'm just one school," said Kristin Willams Smalley, the Roxborough High School principal. "There are schools across this city that need the types of enhancements that we are now getting."

Lawmakers touted $300 million that was approved to upgrade security across the state of Pennsylvania. They took issue with how it was being distributed though, saying schools in Philadelphia aren't getting an equitable share.

Elizalde said that can't happen.

"I'm very happy to see what Roxborough is receiving, the outpouring is touching. But your zip code does not determine your worth," she said.

There is a $45,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the six suspects involved in the shooting.