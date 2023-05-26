15-year-old Roxborough High School student shot and killed on SEPTA bus, suspect flees scene

The victim shot and killed on a SEPTA bus in Germantown was a 15-year-old boy. Sources tell Action News he was a Roxborough High School student.

Grief counselors will be available at the high school for students.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned the victim shot and killed on a SEPTA bus in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Wednesday night was a 15-year-old boy.

Sources say he was a student at Roxborough High School. His name has not been released.

SEPTA police say the shooter boarded the Route 23 bus around 10:45 p.m. wearing a hoodie and a full-face mask.

According to investigators, the gunman and the victim were sitting across from each other near the front of the bus.

Authorities say the shooter immediately engaged the 15-year-old student in a verbal argument, which turned physical, as the bus traveled down the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue. Then two shots were fired and the gunman fled.

Eight passengers were on the bus at the time. Interior surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

Arriving officers found the victim lying in the aisle, unresponsive and bleeding. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say a bullet narrowly missed the 52-year-old SEPTA driver, who told officers she ducked and opened the bus doors when she heard the gunfire.

SEPTA has reported eight shooting incidents so far this year, and that includes cases on SEPTA vehicles and in stations, and when shots were fired off of SEPTA property and struck a person, building or vehicle. There have been three fatalities. Earlier this month, there was a fatal shooting on the SEPTA platform at 52nd and Market streets.

"This pattern is repeating itself far too often. Far too often in the city, far too often on SEPTA. Seemingly everyone has access to a gun and the propensity they use it over meaningless arguments is shocking," said SEPTA Transit Police Chief Chuck Lawson.

SEPTA has a message for anyone trying to conceal their identity to commit crimes.

"Masks are an issue. I'm going to be completely honest with you. These full head coverings are a major issue because we're seeing them routinely being worn in 80-degree weather or above, and there is no legitimate reason, pandemic withstanding, no legitimate reason to wear a full head covering in public for anything medical or otherwise," said Lawson.

The School District of Philadelphia released staggering statistics this week showing 164 students have been victims of violence since the start of the school year. Twenty-three have died.

Roxborough High School will have grief counselors on hand Friday for students.

It was just this past fall at Roxborough High School where five students were shot as they left the football field. Fourteen-year-old Nicolas Elizalde lost his life.

Nicolas Elizalde

The deadly gunfire rang out around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2022, on the 4700 block of Pechin Street near Roxborough High School, just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

Elizalde, of Havertown, Pa., was shot and died from his injuries. He was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough.

Police say the suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of the SUV and firing more than 60 shots.

Twenty-one-year-old Yaaseen Bivins, 16-year-old Saleem Miller, 15-year-old Troy Fletcher and 17-year-old Zyhied Jones have all been arrested in connection with the shooting. But 17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn remains at large.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

The suspect in Wednesday's killing also remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

