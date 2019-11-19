Mel's Kitchen in Roxborough burglarized; police seek suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the man captured on video breaking into a restaurant in Roxborough Sunday night.

It happened at Mel's Kitchen on the 5000 block of Umbria Street Sunday night.

The suspect climbed in through a shattered glass door.

In the video, you can see him snooping around the register.

The owners said nothing was taken.

If you recognize the person in the video, you are asked to contact northwest detectives.
