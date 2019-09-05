Royal Caribbean pledges $1-million to Hurricane Dorian relief for Bahamas

Royal Caribbean is pledging $1-million to help those in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.The cruise line said it is also loading generators, water, cleaning supplies, clean sheets, towels, and more on its ships for direct delivery to the Bahamas."The Bahamas has always been more than a destination for Royal Caribbean and our guests. For more than half a century, we've made many friends and many memories. The Bahamas is also home to more than 500 of our colleagues who work at Perfect Day at CocoCay and the Grand Bahama Shipyard," the company said.Royal Caribbean said it is collaborating with the Bahamian government and non-profit partner, the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), and a network of Bahamian charities and other local organizations, including the Bahamas Feeding Network.It is also matching every dollar of guest and employee donations to PADF."We can't make every bad memory of Dorian go away. But we can start making things better-today," the company said.ITM, Royal Caribbean's partner in the Grand Lucayan resort in Freeport, is donating an additional $100,000.The Walt Disney Company also committed more than $1-million to assist with recovery efforts in the Bahamas.The company's efforts will include a $1 million donation to non-profit relief agencies as well as a donation of food staples and basic construction materials to those in impacted areas.The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.