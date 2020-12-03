Woman accused of stealing Grammy award-winning ex-husband's royalty checks

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County woman is accused of stealing close to $100,000 from her Grammy Award-winning estranged husband.Prosecutors in Ocean County said 35-year-old Erin Seal of Lindenwold had ex-husband Manuel Seal's royalty checks forwarded to her.She also allegedly used fake emails to support her story and had a relative cash the checks.Prosecutors said during the time period spanning from May 2018 through April 2020, Erin Seal fraudulently received approximately $100,000.On Wednesday, Seal, accompanied by her attorney, surrendered herself to detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Economic Crimes Unit.She was processed and released on a summons pending a future court date.