OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County woman is accused of stealing close to $100,000 from her Grammy Award-winning estranged husband.
Prosecutors in Ocean County said 35-year-old Erin Seal of Lindenwold had ex-husband Manuel Seal's royalty checks forwarded to her.
She also allegedly used fake emails to support her story and had a relative cash the checks.
Prosecutors said during the time period spanning from May 2018 through April 2020, Erin Seal fraudulently received approximately $100,000.
On Wednesday, Seal, accompanied by her attorney, surrendered herself to detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Economic Crimes Unit.
She was processed and released on a summons pending a future court date.
Woman accused of stealing Grammy award-winning ex-husband's royalty checks
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News