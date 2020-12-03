Woman accused of stealing Grammy award-winning ex-husband's royalty checks

By
OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden County woman is accused of stealing close to $100,000 from her Grammy Award-winning estranged husband.

Prosecutors in Ocean County said 35-year-old Erin Seal of Lindenwold had ex-husband Manuel Seal's royalty checks forwarded to her.

She also allegedly used fake emails to support her story and had a relative cash the checks.

Prosecutors said during the time period spanning from May 2018 through April 2020, Erin Seal fraudulently received approximately $100,000.

On Wednesday, Seal, accompanied by her attorney, surrendered herself to detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Economic Crimes Unit.

She was processed and released on a summons pending a future court date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean countycamden countytheft
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly all Montco hospitals 'at capacity,' county official says
Multiple people injured in crash on Rte. 70
Camden opens first hotel in over 50 years
Man found dead after fire rips through Philly residence
Surveillance camera captures fatal Bucks County shooting
AccuWeather: More Comfortable Today, Soaking Rain Saturday
New book reflects on football game shooting that left 10-year-old dead
Show More
Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays | WATCH
Sexual assault charges filed against youth skateboarding club leader
Former presidents volunteer to get COVID-19 vaccine publicly to prove it's safe
Husband of Pa. native found dead says he's receiving death threats
Philly dad sews custom dresses for daughter
More TOP STORIES News