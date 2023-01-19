Bystander initially alerted police to body of missing Montgomery County mom, coroner says

Jennifer Brown's cause of death is pending further testing and investigation.

Crews could be seen digging outside of the property. Police have not said what led them to the site.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials said a bystander initially alerted police to the body of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner Michael Milbourne, his office was dispatched to a business on Spring Street in Royersford at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday after a body was found by a bystander on the property.

The body was identified as 43-year-old Brown, who was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.

An investigation into Brown's whereabouts began after she never arrived to pick up her 8-year-old son from the bus stop on January 4.

"She was a devoted mother of an 8-year-old boy, and by all accounts, she would have never left him unattended or unsupervised," said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele.

Officers found her car parked outside of her home on Stratford Court in Royersford. Her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside.