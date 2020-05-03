WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Runner clocks 20.20 miles to raise money for the Class of 2020
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Runners recreate postponed Broad Street Run
Why Pa. barbers, nail salons won't reopen under yellow phase
Woman hurt after vacant building collapses in Philly
Patrol vehicle strikes 2 girls on NJ beach; charge filed
Americans without bank accounts must wait for stimulus checks
PA Court: Special wine, liquor orders can be sent directly
Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome'
Show More
N.J. joining six states to buy vital coronavirus gear in bulk
Philly launches new 'food search' website
Intel report: China hid dangers of COVID-19, hoarded supplies
Pompeo: China must be held accountable for COVID-19
Man struck, killed by driver on Bristol Pike
More TOP STORIES News