Runner clocks 20.20 miles to raise money for the Class of 2020

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Runners recreate postponed Broad Street Run
Why Pa. barbers, nail salons won't reopen under yellow phase
Woman hurt after vacant building collapses in Philly
Patrol vehicle strikes 2 girls on NJ beach; charge filed
Americans without bank accounts must wait for stimulus checks
PA Court: Special wine, liquor orders can be sent directly
Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome'
Show More
N.J. joining six states to buy vital coronavirus gear in bulk
Philly launches new 'food search' website
Intel report: China hid dangers of COVID-19, hoarded supplies
Pompeo: China must be held accountable for COVID-19
Man struck, killed by driver on Bristol Pike
More TOP STORIES News