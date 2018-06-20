U.S. & WORLD

Runner fights off attacker in Massachusetts

EMBED </>More Videos

Caught on camera: Woman fights off attacker. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2018. (WPVI)

A Massachusetts woman was caught on camera fighting off an attacker.

It happened in Bridgewater early Sunday morning.

Police say Gordon Lyons pulled his car over and tried to grab hold of a 37-year-old female runner.

The two struggled before the woman was able to wriggle free.

The woman took a picture of Lyons's car before he drove off.

Lyons is being held without bail.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldattackjoggingcaught on camera
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News