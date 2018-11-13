Runner reports being attacked at Haddon Lake Park

People on the jogging path at Haddon Lake Park said they feel a sense of fear after a woman was attacked on Sunday night as she went for an evening run."I am alarmed and I am keeping up my guard," said Cindy Irvin of Audubon, New Jersey.Police said the woman was running on the path around 7 p.m. when a man grabbed her. She fought him and suffered cuts and bruises, but she got the attacker to back off. He was last seen running toward the baseball diamonds."She was able to resist. Fought off the attacker, ran away and called police," said Mt. Ephraim Police Cpt. Brandon Siefert.Police say it's a reminder to adjust running hours now that it's getting dark sooner."Try not to run at night. Use a buddy system. Walk and run together. Don't use earbuds when you're running. Keep your phone in your hand, ready to call 911," said Siefert.Lauren Boldizar is a marathon runner and running coach. She says this time of year runners are more likely to be out at odd hours."People are marathon training," said Boldizar. "Philly marathon is Sunday so I get it that people kind of need to get their miles in."She says the attack will surely resonate with the running community."This is concerning. Especially as a woman," she said. "This is something that I think is every runner's worst nightmare."Boldizar also suggests joining a running group.She says you can find them in all neighborhoods, running at all hours.Police said the suspect was wearing all black and possibly a mask.If you have any information on the incident you are asked to contact Mt. Ephraim police.------