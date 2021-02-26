rush limbaugh

Conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh buried in private cemetery in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has been buried in a private cemetery in St. Louis, his family announced Friday.

Limbaugh's widow, Kathryn, and his family said a private ceremony with close family and friends was held Wednesday, but they did not say where he was buried.

RELATED: Conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh dies at 70

The family said additional celebrations of Limbaugh's life are planned in the future, both virtually and in his hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, The Southeast Missourian reported.

Limbaugh died Feb. 17, a year after announcing he had lung cancer.

RELATED: State of the Union 2020: Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

The fiery Limbaugh was a leading voice of the Republican party and conservative movement for decades with a daily radio show that was broadcast on more than 600 U.S. stations for more than 30 years.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissourirush limbaughradiou.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RUSH LIMBAUGH
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Rush Limbaugh says his lung cancer is terminal
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly eases some restrictions; limited sports attendance to be allowed
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
Images released of suspects in shooting near Olney Transportation Center
Stimulus update: House to vote on COVID relief bill today
Surveillance released of armed robbery at Boost Mobile store
Philly to open 3rd mass COVID vaccination clinic Saturday
US airstrike in Syria kills 1, wounds several, official says
Show More
Report shows COVID's devastating effects on Center City District
Rachel Levine, 1st transgender nominee, deflects inflammatory questions from senator
Prince Harry visits 'Fresh Prince' home, raps Will Smith song
Female officer makes history joining unit to help Philly's most vulnerable
Massive fire rips through structures, buses in Compton
More TOP STORIES News