2020 presidential election

Despite threats, foreign hackers didn't disrupt 2020 election, officials say

By Eric Tucker, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- U.S. officials found no evidence that foreign actors changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process in last November's presidential election, according to government reports Tuesday affirming the integrity of the contest won by President Joe Biden.

But U.S. officials say they did track a "broader array" of foreign countries who took steps to influence the election than in past cycles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations aimed at harming Biden's candidacy and supporting Republican Donald Trump, the incumbent, but Russian hackers did not make persistent efforts to break into election infrastructure, unlike past elections, according to a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Iran, for its part, conducted a covert influence campaign aimed at undermining Trump's reelection prospects, according to the intelligence report, while China did not meddle on either side in a likely reflection of its desire for a stable relationship with the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumprussiavote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionchinau.s. & worldelectionsecurity
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Grand jury in GA expected to convene in Trump election probe
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
McConnell says he'd 'absolutely' support Trump as 2024 GOP nominee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire burning near Philadelphia International Airport
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
Philly's FEMA vaccine site to allow some walk-ins
President Biden visits Chester small business Tuesday
SEPTA temporarily shuts down stop in Kensington over safety concerns
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail at day care: Police
Show More
Delaware updates vaccination program for 50+, 16+ with health conditions
AccuWeather: Chilly, late showers today
Man drives bullet-riddled car to police after road rage shooting
Moderna to test vaccine on young children, babies
'Bachelor' Matt's finale outcome, plus meet your new 'Bachelorettes!'
More TOP STORIES News