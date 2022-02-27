Ukrainians in Kyiv say 'spirit is as strong as ever' as they fight off Russian forces

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Russian invasion of Ukraine is entering its fourth day, and the Ukrainian spirit is as strong as ever, according to Taras Byk, a citizen located in the western outskirts of Kyiv."We have a saying now that, 'What's your level of stress resilience?' And the highest level is, 'I'm Ukrainian,'" said Byk. "If you sleep several hours, you wake up to the noise of sirens. We hear explosions in our cities, so I mean, from a psychological point of view, it's quite exhausting, but we realize it's much more difficult for our soldiers to be on the frontlines."Byk said most residents have left Kyiv, but those who stayed behind, like himself, are united by a cause and are dedicated to providing logistical support for the Ukrainian army."We are defending western civilization from Russian invasion," said Byk. "If Ukraine fails, I'm sure Russia will not stop here. Russia will try to go further militarily and economically; trying to go country after country, and it will be a long global war. That's why we have to stop Russia today on the borders of Ukraine."Other residents who have stayed described scenes of explosions, sirens, and machine guns."It's very scary. Especially for the people who have small children. But even small children right now understood that we are in the war and this is enemy, and we have to keep calm," said Anastasiia Zaretska of Kyiv.There is a Stand with Ukraine Rally at Independence Mall Sunday at 3 p.m. at 5th and Market streets.A second rally will also be held Sunday at the UKarite Mass Basilica at Cathedral Basilica of Saint Peter and Paul at 11 a.m.