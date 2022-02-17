Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden believes Putin will go forward with invasion

BREAKING: Pres. Biden tells @CeciliaVega that he thinks Russian leader Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine “in the next several days.” https://t.co/hHpxQUtZbn pic.twitter.com/2rvlCUIqwU — ABC News (@ABC) February 17, 2022

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega on Thursday morning that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will go through with an invasion of Ukraine within days."My sense is this will happen in the next several days," Biden said.The president accused Russia of engaging in a "false flag operation" and said that despite the claims of pulling troops back, the Kremlin has actually moved more troops closer to Ukraine's border.The United States continues to warn that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day" amid escalating tensions in the region, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken telling ABC News on Wednesday that the U.S. has seen "no meaningful pullback" of Russian forces.More than 150,000 Russian troops are estimated to be massed near Ukraine's borders, U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday, as U.S. officials have urged all Americans to immediately leave Ukraine.While Putin and the Kremlin claim that Russia has started to withdraw some troops from near Ukraine's borders, ABC News learned that Putin had told his military forces to be ready to invade by Wednesday. It remains unclear whether he has made a decision to attack his ex-Soviet neighbor. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked that date as an impromptu national holiday, "a day of unity."Russia has denied that it plans to invade and has demanded the U.S. and NATO bar Ukraine from joining the military alliance.Russia insisted again Thursday that some troops massed near Ukraine are returning to base, far from the border.Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement that units from the Western and Southern Military Districts, which were stationed in western Russia and Crimea, are now moving back to their permanent bases. He said Russian troops taking part in drills in Belarus will also return to base once they finish the exercises this weekend.Konashenkov noted that the first units have already arrived in Nizhny Novgorod, Chechnya and Dagestan, hundreds of miles from the border with Ukraine.The United States has received a response from Russia regarding the discussion over Moscow's demands for security guarantees that NATO not expand, a senior official with the U.S. Department of State said Thursday."We can confirm that we have received a response from the Russian Federation," the official said. "It was delivered to Ambassador Sullivan in Moscow today."The U.S. government, at Russia's insistence, sent written responses to two draft treaties Moscow published demanding guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO and that the military alliance pull back its infrastructure from Eastern European countries that joined after the Cold War. Washington rejected those guarantees as non-starters but offered to discuss some confidence-building measures.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier Thursday that Moscow was planning to send its formal response to the Washington soon.