Elon Musk's Starlink internet service now 'active' in Ukraine following official's plea on Twitter

Starlink markets itself as 'ideally suited' for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.
KYIV, Ukraine -- Elon Musk says his SpaceX company's Starlink satellite internet service is now "active" in Ukraine.

The tech billionaire made the announcement on Twitter in response to a tweet by Ukraine's minister of digital transformation saying that while Musk tries to "colonize Mars," Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine. The minister called on Musk to provide his country with Starlink stations.



In his response Saturday, Musk said: "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."



Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. It markets itself as "ideally suited" for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.

